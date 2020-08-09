Reds manager David Bell said Senzel (groin) checked out fine during a workout Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell expects Senzel to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.

Though Senzel will be on the bench for a second straight day in Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee after tweaking his left groin in Friday's opener, the injury doesn't appear to be a major concern. Travis Jankowski will pick up a start in center field in his stead, but Senzel may still be available to pinch hit.