Reds' Nick Senzel: Expected to avoid IL

Manager David Bell said Senzel (hamstring) won't require a trip to the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel exited Wednesday's loss to the Cubs with what is being described as a mild hamstring strain. While Bell didn't seem too worried about the injury -- an MRI revealed nothing serious, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com -- the skipper admitted that Senzel may miss a game or two as a result. Jesse Winker is starting in center field Thursday, with Phillip Ervin in left.

