Senzel "will be given every opportunity to focus on center field, play center field, learn center field [and] improve in center field to see where he stacks up against our other options," according to general manager Dick Williams, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel has been exclusively an infielder in the minors, but the Reds appear happy with Scooter Gennett at second base and Eugenio Suarez at third. With Billy Hamilton now in Kansas City, the team lacks a player with significant experience in center, so it makes sense to have Senzel learn the position in order to get his bat in the lineup. It sounds as though the plan is for the 23-year-old to eventually be the primary starter at that position, provided he proves he can handle the switch, though it's not guaranteed he'll be there on Opening Day. Cincinnati may keep him in the minors to start the year to secure an extra year of team control and to give him more reps in the outfield.