Senzel experienced some dizziness Thursday and will be shut down for a few days while the team monitors his status, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

This is concerning because Senzel's 2017 season was cut short by a bout of vertigo, and a reoccurrence of this type of ailment in less than a year's time suggests it's something he may always deal with. He logged just one at-bat before exiting the game in Norfolk. It's possible he rejoins the lineup this weekend, and it's also possible he misses extended time. Unfortunately this comes just as Senzel's bat was heating up for Triple-A Louisville. He hit .306 over his last 36 at-bats and is slashing .271/.351/.459 with three home runs and three steals (on four attempts) in 22 games this season.