Reds' Nick Senzel: Experiencing dizziness
Senzel exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers after hitting a single due to dizziness. "First pitch I swung at, I just got dizzy," Senzel told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
With Senzel, an "illness" is just as scary as a normal physical injury, because he has missed significant chunks of time at several points in his career due to vertigo. Senzel said he was unsure if this was related to his past vertigo issues, and in this case a non-denial seems almost as bad as confirmation. He is day-to-day for now, but it's possible he will face a lengthier absence than if he were just dealing with a typical illness.
