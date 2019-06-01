Reds' Nick Senzel: Extends hitting streak to nine

Senzel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over Washington.

Senzel plated a run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, registering his 12th RBI of the season. He's found his groove at the dish of late, extending his hitting streak to nine games following Friday evening's performance.

