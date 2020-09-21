Senzel remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Senzel doesn't look like he'll be in store for regular starts as the Reds aim to secure a playoff berth during the final week of the regular season. The 25-year-old has yet to get going in a 2020 season full of stops and starts, as he enters Monday's contest with a meager .211/.281/.421 slash line. Expect manager David Bell to roll with Brian Goodwin, Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos as his primary outfielders the rest of the way.