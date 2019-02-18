Reds' Nick Senzel: Favorite to win CF job
Reds manager David Bell suggested that Senzel is "the favorite" to win the starting center field job, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bell also suggested that Jesse Winker is expected to get 500 at-bats, meaning that both Scott Schebler and Matt Kemp would thus lose playing time. Earlier Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that they would "... put the best team out there ..." for Opening Day when asked about Senzel's likely Opening Day status. Neither quote affirmatively says that Senzel will be with the team on Opening Day, but at least with their comments, the Reds are addressing Senzel differently than the Jays are with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...