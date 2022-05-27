site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Four hits in blowout win
RotoWire Staff
Senzel went 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Cubs.
Senzel went 4-for-4 with four singles and two walks and came around to score three times. It was the center fielder's fourth multi-hit game of the season and his third career four-hit contest.
