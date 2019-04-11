Reds' Nick Senzel: Game action not imminent
Manager David Bell said Thursday that Senzel's (ankle) progress in his recovery has been encouraging, but the skipper noted the 23-year-old is at least a couple of weeks away from playing games at any level, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel was recently cleared to shed his walking boot and resume working out, but he'll likely need until late April to work through a full progression of activities before the Reds clear him for action in simulated or rehab games. The Reds will likely ease Senzel into a rehab assignment by first sending him to a lower-level affiliate before he eventually makes his way to Triple-A Louisville, where he finished the past season. Assuming Senzel hits no snags in his recovery from the right ankle sprain while playing for Louisville, he may not stick around in the minors for long. His long-awaited promotion to Cincinnati could come at some point in May.
