Reds manager David Bell said Senzel was withheld from the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee to get more time off to work on his swing, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We're going to take it one day at a time, but I did want to give him a step back in order to have some freedom to work on some things in the cage and then out on the field," Bell said of Senzel, who was one of two Reds players who took batting practice prior to Sunday's game.

Senzel, who also sat out Saturday's 5-1 loss, will get two days off to work on his swing while he endures a prolonged rough patch at the plate. Since the All-Star break, Senzel has hit .202 with a .505 OPS, numbers that have made it tough for the Reds to justify including him in the lineup on an everyday basis even in the midst of a non-contending season. Senzel still looks to have a hold on the Reds' everyday center-field gig for now, but he could lose work to Aristides Aquino and/or Stuart Fairchild down the stretch if his slump continues to linger into the upcoming week.