Senzel will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs.

Senzel came up through the Reds' farm system as an infielder, but he's logged more than 99 percent of his innings in the outfield since reaching the majors in 2019. However, he'll be picking up his second start at the keystone in four games as the Reds look to find a replacement for rookie Jonathan India, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Given that India looked overmatched over his first month in the big leagues, he could be optioned to Triple-A Louisville once activated from the IL. That could allow Senzel to settle in as the Reds' everyday second baseman, while opening up a regular role in the outfield for the hot-hitting Tyler Naquin, who carries a .934 OPS into Sunday's contest.