Reds' Nick Senzel: Gets breather

Senzel is not starting Wednesday against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Senzel will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting the first 12 games of August, going 10-for-49 with one home run and one stolen base during that stretch. Jesse Winker is covering center field in his stead.

