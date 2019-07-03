Reds' Nick Senzel: Gets day off

Senzel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Senzel sits for just the fourth time since making his MLB debut two months ago. He's largely been as advertised so far, contributing across the board with a .268/.329/.468 slash line in 51 games, adding eight homers and eight steals. Jesse Winker slides to center field in his absence, with Derek Dietrich starting in left.

