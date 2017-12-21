Senzel has been invited to the Reds' major-league camp this spring.

The Reds will give their top prospect a look during spring, though he'll likely open the season in the minors before potentially making his major-league debut later in 2018. He quickly worked his way up from High-A Daytona to Double-A Pensacola in 2017, where he slashed an impressive .340/.413/.560 in 235 plate appearances. The 22-year-old was shut down near the end of August as he dealt with vertigo symptoms, but it's nothing that's expected to carry into his offseason preparation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories