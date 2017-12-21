Reds' Nick Senzel: Gets spring invite
Senzel has been invited to the Reds' major-league camp this spring.
The Reds will give their top prospect a look during spring, though he'll likely open the season in the minors before potentially making his major-league debut later in 2018. He quickly worked his way up from High-A Daytona to Double-A Pensacola in 2017, where he slashed an impressive .340/.413/.560 in 235 plate appearances. The 22-year-old was shut down near the end of August as he dealt with vertigo symptoms, but it's nothing that's expected to carry into his offseason preparation.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...