Senzel has been invited to the Reds' major-league camp this spring.

The Reds will give their top prospect a look during spring, though he'll likely open the season in the minors before potentially making his major-league debut later in 2018. He quickly worked his way up from High-A Daytona to Double-A Pensacola in 2017, where he slashed an impressive .340/.413/.560 in 235 plate appearances. The 22-year-old was shut down near the end of August as he dealt with vertigo symptoms, but it's nothing that's expected to carry into his offseason preparation.