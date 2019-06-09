Reds' Nick Senzel: Getting first day off

Senzel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel will head to the bench for the first time since getting the call to the big leagues May 3, ending a streak of 32 consecutive starts. He'll be replaced in center field by Jose Peraza while Jesse Winker ascends to the top of the order.

