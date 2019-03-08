Senzel (hamstring) went 1-for-3 Thursday against the Mariners in his return to spring training action, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think we got lucky there that it was just minor, like a reminder to take care of his legs and making sure we're doing everything we can to help him adjust to a completely different position both with the way you run and the way you throw," manager David Bell said. "I think we'll just be on top of it even more."

Bell and the Reds were pleasantly surprised that Senzel could play Thursday, thinking instead that he'd need until Friday. We can go back to speculating when Senzel will make his Reds debut without this injury being a factor.