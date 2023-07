Senzel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Senzel. who made just his second start since the All-Star break, extended the Reds early lead to 3-0 with his two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning. The home run was the eighth for Senzel, whose plate appearances have dropped off dramatically since the end of May. He went from 106 plate appearances in May to 47 in June and stands at 22 PAs during July.