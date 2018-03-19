Senzel was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel appeared in 15 games this spring, over which he went 8-for-28 (.286) with two doubles. Senzel worked his way up to Double-A Pensacola last season, where he hit an impressive .340/.413/.560 over 57 games. Although it remains to be seen if he'll return to Pensacola for the start of the upcoming season, the 22-year-old seems bound to make his debut at Triple-A Louisville in the near future.