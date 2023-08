Senzel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Though Senzel finds himself on the bench for the series opener with Miami, he started in five of the Reds' first six games of August and went 3-for-20 with a solo home run. With Jake Fraley (toe) recently joining Jonathan India (foot) on the injured list, Senzel could be in store for a near-everyday role in the short term.