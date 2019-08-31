Reds' Nick Senzel: Heads to bench

Senzel is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Senzel has struggled for the most part in August, hitting just .191 with a .549 OPS and 4:27 BB:K through 25 games, though he does have three home runs and five steals during that stretch. Phillip Ervin is starting in center field in his place for the first half of Saturday's twin bill.