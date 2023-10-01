Senzel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 15-6 loss to St. Louis.

Per usual, Senzel got the start with a left-hander on the bump for the Cardinals. His fifth-inning home run meant little to the Reds, who were down 11-2 after the blast and were eliminated from the playoff chase with the loss. The home run was his career-high 13th. At 29-years-old, the once-promising prospect fell behind a class of younger talent that emerged in 2023. Senzel, who was shopped at the trade deadline, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, enters an awkward offseason as an obvious trade candidate. He'll also be a third-year arbitration eligible player, which means other teams could hold off on trading for him, hoping to get him at a lesser price as a free agent if the Reds non-tender him.