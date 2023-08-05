Senzel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

As usual, Senzel got the start against a left-hander, Patrick Corbin, and he delivered immediately with the first of back-to-back homers in the first inning. He later had a chance to walkoff the Nats with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, but his weak liner against right-hander Andres Machado was caught and the teams moved onto the 10th inning. Senzel is typically pinch hit for late in games when facing a right-hander, against whom he is batting just .180 this season, but no left-handed bat was available off the bench at that time. Jake Fraley (undisclosed) was unavailable, while Will Benson and TJ Friedl had already entered the game.