Senzel (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks for Triple-A Louisville in the club's 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.

Senzel ended up missing just one game with the shoulder injury, which he suffered while diving for a ball Saturday. The home run -- Senzel's third of the season -- suggests the injury won't inhibit his power production moving forward, keeping the 22-year-old in line for a promotion to the big leagues at some point later in the campaign.