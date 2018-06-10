Senzel went 4-for-6 Saturday for Triple-A Louisville, scoring twice, knocking in a run and stealing a base, MiLB.com reports.

After a slow start and a lengthy injury absence, Senzel has rallied to post a .276/.361/.441 line at Louisville, albeit with only three homers in 127 at-bats so far. Senzel hasn't yet hit for much power as a professional, though his 10 homers in 57 games at Double-A Pensacola last summer teased at that ability.

More News
Our Latest Stories