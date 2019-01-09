Reds' Nick Senzel: Invited to big-league camp
Senzel was invited to the Reds' major-league camp Wednesday.
Injuries held Senzel to just 44 games last season and likely delayed his big-league debut, though he certainly looked major-league ready, as he posted a strong .310/.378/.509 line for Triple-A Louisville. The second-overall pick in the 2016 draft should have at least an outside shot to break camp on the major-league roster, but he's good enough and young enough that he's a candidate to be kept in the minors for at least a few weeks so that the Reds secure an extra year of team control. His ultimate defensive position remains unclear, and could involve a move to the outfield, so the "working on his defense" excuse may be more legitimate in his case than most.
