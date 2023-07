Senzel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Senzel crushed the first pitch in the top of the 10th inning for a homer and plated the winning run for the Reds. He's homered in two consecutive games and has seven in 60 games. Senzel also showed off his versatility, playing center field, right field and third base.