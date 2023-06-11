Senzel (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel will hit leadoff and start at third base in his first game with Louisville, a promising sign for his health after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right knee irritation. The Reds may want Senzel to get another game or two under his belt in the minors before bringing him back from the IL at some point during next weekend's series in Houston. Once activated, Senzel should be in store for a near-everyday role, though he could see most of his action in the outfield moving forward following the recent promotion of top prospect Elly De La Cruz to the big leagues.