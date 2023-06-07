Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Senzel (knee) could return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to irritation in his right knee, but it's nothing overly concerning and it sounds like he'll be back in the fold for the Reds late next week. He'd been on a streak of solid production before the injury, though Elly De La Cruz is now up with Cincinnati to command regular starts at third base. Senzel will likely have to find his playing time in a crowded outfield mix.