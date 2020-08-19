Senzel was placed on the injured list Wednesday.
The Reds didn't specify a reason for the move, but it could potentially be related to the positive coronavirus test that caused the Reds' past few games to get postponed. It's possible Senzel was the person who tested positive, though players can be placed on the COVID-19 injured list merely for having been exposed to someone who tested positive, so it's difficult to know for sure. Shogo Akiyama slides to center field for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.