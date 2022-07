Senzel went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The 27-year-old got the Reds on the board by taking David Peterson deep in the second inning. Senzel has only three homers on the year, but two of them have come in the last three games, and over the last 13 contests he's slashing a blistering .442/.489/.605.