Senzel is starting in center field and leading off Wednesday in Game 1 against the Braves.

Senzel hit .074 in 30 plate appearances against lefties this season, but he only struck out four times over that tiny sample, so the Reds are showing confidence in their young outfielder by starting him against southpaw Max Fried. "We're going with our best lineup, everything that's happened in the past is behind us," Bell told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. "We knew Nick had a tough challenge this season, since then he's gotten more at-bats."