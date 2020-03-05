Reds' Nick Senzel: Leading off in spring debut
Senzel (shoulder) will lead off while serving as the Reds' designated hitter Thursday in a Cactus League game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds are expected to ease Senzel back to action in a purely offensive role while he nears the finishing stages of his rehab from September surgery on his right shoulder. The 24-year-old has been able to take part in defensive drills in center field this spring, but the Reds want to see him make more progress in his throwing program before deploying him at the position during the Cactus League slate. Senzel is optimistic that he'll be fully cleared by the time Opening Day arrives, and the fact that he's leading off in his spring debut suggests that he could be a candidate for those duties during the regular season. Offseason pickup Shogo Akiyama likely represents Senzel's top threat for the table-setting job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...