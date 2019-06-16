Reds' Nick Senzel: Leaves Saturday's game

Senzel exited Saturday's game against the Rangers after a foul ball bounced and hit him in the left side of the face, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel was unable to finish the at-bat with Jose Peraza entering as a pinch hitter. The severity of the injury remains unclear but the team should provide an update in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories