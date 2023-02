Senzel (toe) told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic on Tuesday that his surgically-repaired left foot is "good."

Senzel has undergone multiple surgeries for a troublesome fracture in his left toe and he is hoping to be able to put that issue fully behind him in 2023. He will be eased along in Reds camp this spring, but Rosecrans notes that the 27-year-old outfielder is "in great shape" about six weeks out from Opening Day.