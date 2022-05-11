Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Senzel (illness) is expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment once he clears all COVID-19-related protocols, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "With Nick, it kind of depends if he's back in the next few days, maybe the end of next week he might go play a few games and be back for the homestand [that begins May 23]," Bell said, regarding when Senzel might come off the COVID-19 injured list.

While Bell suggested that Senzel is ahead of Joey Votto (illness) in their respective recoveries from the virus, both players appear unlikely to join the Reds for the start of their three-city, nine-game road trip that begins Thursday in Pittsburgh. Senzel and Votto both look safe to rule out from playing in the four-game series with the Pirates, and Bell's comments seemingly hinted that both players may have a tough time gaining clearance next week for the two-game set in Cleveland or the three-game series in Toronto. While Senzel is sidelined, TJ Friedl and Albert Almora should continue to see increased work in center field.