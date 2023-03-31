Senzel (toe) is expected to play a utility role when he returns from the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel is likely to play both third base and the corner outfield spots when he begins a rehab assignment, and those are very likely the positions he'll play with the Reds, as well. The second pick of the 2016 MLB Draft has struggled to stay on the field thus far, and his career .240/.303/.360 slash shows that he hasn't been particularly effective when he has.