Senzel (vertigo) is making progress at the Reds' extended spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, taking batting practice and fielding ground balls without incident, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

The next step for Senzel will be to play in extended spring training games. The Reds haven't indicated whether Senzel will need to go on a rehab assignment at lower minor league levels before reporting back to Triple-A Louisville. This has pushed back any possible promotion to the majors, however. Chances are the Reds won't call him up until late summer, barring another injury to Eugenio Suarez.