Senzel (undisclosed) wrote on Instagram on Monday that he's "one step closer to returning to the field," Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds never offered a reason for why Senzel landed on the injured list in mid-August, though it's worth noting that the team was known to have a positive COVID-19 test right around that time and that the identity of the person who tested positive was never revealed. It looks as though Senzel should be ready to reclaim his role as the team's regular center fielder soon, though when exactly he'll be back in action remains unclear.