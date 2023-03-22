Senzel (toe) will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Padres, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel isn't starting the game but will come in off the bench as the Reds ease him into action. The outfielder has been brought along slowly this spring following a pair of surgeries on a fractured toe. He'll remain in extended spring training while the Reds head north before eventually starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. Senzel is expected to play center field, third base and possibly some second base while on his rehab assignment.