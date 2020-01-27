Reds' Nick Senzel: May be on trade block
The Reds are believed to be weighing trade offers on Senzel (shoulder) following Monday's acquisition of free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
While Cincinnati didn't retain Yasiel Puig this offseason, the team brought in Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama (foot) via free agency, with both of the new arrivals presumably in line for regular roles in the outfield. That would leave Senzel, Jesse Winker (neck) and Aristides Aquino to fill the final everyday spot, with all three players having compelling cases for steady at-bats. Given his superior pedigree and defense in addition to his prior experience in the infield, Senzel would probably fetch a higher return in a trade than either Winker and Aquino, so the 24-year-old would make for a logical centerpiece in a deal if Cincinnati elects to move him in order to address needs elsewhere on the roster. No deal is believed to imminent at this time, however, so Senzel will continue to finish off his rehab from shoulder surgery before reporting to spring training in February with the aim of locking down the Reds' center-field job.
