Reds' Nick Senzel: Missing early Cactus League games

Senzel (shoulder) is taking live batting practice, but is still working on a throwing program and will miss the Reds' early Cactus League games, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

There's some chance that Senzel might miss Opening Day, judging from manager David Bell's comments. "It's definitely day-to-day evaluation and kind of one step at a time," Bell said on Friday. "We can't rush it. But we're hopeful that he'll be able to play games here." Senzel has two obstacles to playing time early - his shoulder, and the Reds' crowded outfield. He has to clear the health issue first before he can win steady playing time.