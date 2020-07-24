Senzel is a lot more comfortable in center field after playing there for the first time last season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I was thrown into the fire last year. I was just learning the position on the fly and during Major League games and making adjustments," Senzel said. "I didn't really have any knowledge of the position, because I'd never played in the outfield. After spending a full year in the big leagues and an offseason and a Spring Training and then quarantine and then this, getting prepared for my second season, I'm leaps and bounds more comfortable than I was last year."

Senzel also reported that he lost significant weight during the shutdown - approximately 20 pounds - in order to be faster on the basepaths and in the field. That could translate into more stolen bases on a pro-rated basis should he stay healthy this season.