The Reds placed Senzel on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a fractured toe on his left foot.

Senzel sustained the season-ending injury in the Reds' loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday, when he barreled into the outfield wall while trying to make a play on a fly ball. The broken toe is yet another cruel twist of fate for Senzel, who has missed extensive time since first reaching the big leagues in 2019 and hasn't logged more than 410 plate plate appearances in any of his four seasons. Even though Senzel had just started to make strides at the plate over his final six games, he'll still finish with a lowly .231/.297/.306 slash line across 109 games. Senzel should be fully healed for spring training, but he may not be guaranteed an everyday role when the 2023 season begins.