Senzel has moved back to third base with Triple-A Louisville, the team's official site reports.

As C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati suggests, this could mean that Senzel will be up with the big league club sooner than anticipated, or even anticipated earlier in the week immediately after Eugenio Suarez was hurt. With Suarez out, third base is wide open, and the Reds won't have to make a tough decision on whether to pull the plug on Jose Peraza or trade Scooter Gennett to make room for Senzel.