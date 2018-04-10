Reds' Nick Senzel: Moving back to third base
Senzel has moved back to third base with Triple-A Louisville, the team's official site reports.
As C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati suggests, this could mean that Senzel will be up with the big league club sooner than anticipated, or even anticipated earlier in the week immediately after Eugenio Suarez was hurt. With Suarez out, third base is wide open, and the Reds won't have to make a tough decision on whether to pull the plug on Jose Peraza or trade Scooter Gennett to make room for Senzel.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...