Senzel (toe) is on track to take live batting practice soon, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

That said, Senzel is still not running at 100 percent as he recovers from multiple surgeries to repair a fractured toe in his left foot. Reds manager David Bell acknowledged Thursday that the 27-year-old outfielder might be cutting it close for Opening Day. It's a situation that will require monitoring throughout the month of March.