Manager David Bell said Sunday the Reds are targeting Wednesday for Senzel (illness) to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel has been sidelined since landing on the COVID-19 injured list May 4, so he'll need to games in minors to get back up to speed. Bell previously mentioned the start of Cincinnati's next homestand, which begins May 23 against the Cubs, as a potential return date for the 26-year-old, so his rehab assignment may go through next weekend before he rejoins the big-league club.