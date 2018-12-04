Reds' Nick Senzel: Nearing return to full health
Senzel (elbow) said he will resume baseball activities "in the next week or so," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The highly-touted prospect is nearing a return to full health after an injury riddled year. After missing extended time during the 2018 season due to vertigo and (later) a fractured finger, Senzel underwent surgery in October to remove bone spurs from his left elbow. He was recently cleared to begin lifting weights and is expected to begin swinging a bat by the end of December. Barring any setbacks, Senzel is expected to be ready to go by the start of spring training. The 23-year-old will compete for an Opening Day roster spot with Cincinnati after hitting .310/.378/.509 with six homers and eight steals in his first taste of Triple-A in 2018 (44 games with Triple-A Louisville).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...