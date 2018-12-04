Senzel (elbow) said he will resume baseball activities "in the next week or so," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The highly-touted prospect is nearing a return to full health after an injury riddled year. After missing extended time during the 2018 season due to vertigo and (later) a fractured finger, Senzel underwent surgery in October to remove bone spurs from his left elbow. He was recently cleared to begin lifting weights and is expected to begin swinging a bat by the end of December. Barring any setbacks, Senzel is expected to be ready to go by the start of spring training. The 23-year-old will compete for an Opening Day roster spot with Cincinnati after hitting .310/.378/.509 with six homers and eight steals in his first taste of Triple-A in 2018 (44 games with Triple-A Louisville).