The Reds do not have any immediate plans to call Senzel up from Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "The most important thing is to make sure we're all convinced that he is ready to be here and playing productively," Reds general manager Dick Williams said on Monday. "A lot goes into that. It's just making sure his confidence is in the right place and the approach we're seeing is right and he is doing it consistently. Bringing a guy like that up, you want him to come and stay. You want it to be more dictated by his performance and confidence as opposed to being dictated by the situation here."

To that end, Senzel has started off hitting .233/.283/.349 with Louisville over the course of 10 games. Senzel has passed the point where the Reds get an extra year of control over him by keeping him in the minors, so as soon as he starts to demonstrate some dominance at the plate, a promotion could be forthcoming.