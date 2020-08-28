site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: No update yet
RotoWire Staff
There's been no update on Senzel's (undisclosed injury) status, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This comment was made by Nightengale in the context of the Reds designating Phillip Ervin for assignment, leaving the team with only four active outfielders.
